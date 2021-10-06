Florida mansion of ‘Scarface’ Al Capone sells for $15.5M

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by gangster Al Capone in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, March 18, 2015. The South Florida house that Capone owned for nearly two decades, and died in, is facing demolition plans. The Miami Herald reported Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 that the new owners of the nine-bedroom, Miami Beach house plan to demolish it after buying it for $10.75 million this summer. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami mansion of Al Capone, once fated to be demolished, just sold for $15.5 million.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the home was sold to to 93 Palm Residence LLC, managed by Coral Gables accountant Toni Alam.

Capone, the original “Scarface,” bought the waterfront house for $40,000 in 1928. He died there in 1947 of a heart attack.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser and partner Nelson Gonzalez, senior vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM bought the residence in August for $10.75 million with plans to demolish it and replace it with a more modern project. But preservationists in Miami Beach balked at their plans.

Glaser said the offer came out of the blue and compared it to a winning lottery ticket.

“If someone tells you they want to give you a $5 million lotto ticket, of course you’d take it,” Glaser said.