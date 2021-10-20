Man killed in shootout with Florida deputies

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at a deputy as he was being questioned near Pensacola, officials said.

The deputy was struck in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment on Tuesday night, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said during a news conference.

Members of the Gun Crimes Unit were in the area looking for a homicide suspect, the sheriff said. They were speaking to the man, who was not related to the homicide investigation, when he pulled the gun, the sheriff said.

The man fired at the deputy and deputies returned fire, Simmons said.

The sheriff said the man appeared to be in his mid-50s.

He offered few other details about the case. The names of the man or the injured deputy were not released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.