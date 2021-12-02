Suspect arrested in case of Florida boy found dead near I-95

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Police have made an arrest in the case of a 14-year-old boy whose body was found alongside an Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach County a day after he was reported missing.

Late Wednesday, Palm Beach Gardens police announced the arrest in the killing of Ryan Rogers, and said more details would be provided during 10 a.m. news conference on Thursday.

The boy's mother told police her son left home on his bike early in the evening of Nov. 15. His body was found the next day several miles from his home and the death was ruled a homicide. Rogers was a high school freshman and avid soccer player.

WPTV in West Palm Beach reported the suspect was arrested in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday. The television station also reported that a caravan of SUVs arrived at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department Wednesday night, and the suspect was believed to be inside one of the vehicles.

No additional details were available.

Ad

On Monday police said in a statement that they were working with “our federal and local law enforcement partners” to solve the case. Last week police announced an $8,000 reward for tips that could lead to an arrest.