Man arrested on murder charge in case of missing Florida woman

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the case of a missing Florida woman who disappeared a week ago.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference Monday that Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested after tests showed blood on his clothing linked to 34-year-old Kathleen Moore.

Moore's body has not been found and Knapp is not cooperating in that search, Nocco said. He added that Knapp has had 10 felony arrests since 2004, including for domestic violence and assault allegations.

Nocco said the couple was seen out together Nov. 28 at bars in Largo and Indian Rocks Beach, both of which are south of Pasco County in the Tampa Bay area. They were seen arguing there, and eventually wound up at Knapp's residence.

“We have no evidence we have that she actually left that residence,” the sheriff said.

Moore's cellphone had previously been found in a Dumpster not far from Knapp's home, Nocco said. The clothing was found in a landfill by sheriff's investigators.

“They were digging through the dirt. They were constantly going through it,” he said.

Jail records did not list an attorney to speak on Knapp’s behalf.