1 dead, 6 hurt when woman trying to parallel park drives into Florida cafe, police say

The Miami Beach Police Department shared this photo after closing Washington Avenue on Thursday after a crash.

MIAMI – One person has died and another six people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an older woman drove on the sidewalk of a restaurant in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the woman was attempting to parallel park Thursday at about 6 p.m. when she instead accelerated onto a restaurant's outdoor sidewalk cafe where several people were seated, WSVN-TV reported.

The condition of those taken to the hospital is not immediately known.

The woman, who was not named, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

“Our entire city grieves for all the victims and their families, just a devastating tragedy,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.