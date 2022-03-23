70º

2 workers killed in Florida when wall falls on them

Death investigation launched at Boynton Beach apartment complex

Associated Press

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Two construction workers died Tuesday when a large concrete wall fell on them as they installed it at a new Florida apartment complex.

Boynton Beach police Officer Vinny Melo said the accident happened at about 10:15 a.m.

The wall had been fabricated offsite and, for unknown reasons, it fell on the workers. A crane was then used to lift it off the workers, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names were not immediately released.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

