Food truck explodes at Florida seafood festival

1 severely burned at Riverside Park seafood festival

Associated Press

A food truck exploded during a seafood festival in Florida on Saturday, sending one person to the hospital with severe burns, according to authorities. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VERO BEACH, Fla. – A food truck exploded during a seafood festival in Vero Beach on Saturday, sending one person to the hospital with severe burns, according to authorities.

Vero Beach police said state and local fire officials are investigating the cause of the explosion. The department posted photos of the scene on Facebook that showed the sides and roof of the truck blown off the vehicle.

One person was flown to a hospital burn unit in Orlando. There were no other injuries and the festival continued as authorities secured the scene of the explosion, police said.

