Boat carrying over 100 migrants intercepted near Florida coast

BOCA CHITA, Fla. – A boat carrying about 100 migrants had to be rescued by Florida officials Thursday.

Video in the player above shows the boat near the island of Boca Chita.

The Coast Guard says the boat got stuck in the sand and it’s still stuck at sea.

One person had to be taken to the hospital, though there’s no information on that person’s condition at this time.

Customs and Border Patrol are investigating, and they say everyone on the boat will be sent back home.