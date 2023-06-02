‘Heartbroken:’ Missing 4-year-old found dead in canal behind family’s Florida vacation home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 4-year-old girl was found dead in a Florida canal behind the VRBO home in which her family was staying, sherifff’s officials said Friday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Florida wildlife officials found the body of Evelyn Geer while searching for her via boat near Barksdale Street in Port Charlotte.

Officials said Geer had wandered from the vacation home and was later found dead.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that the body of 4-year-old Evelyn K. Geer (2-25-2019) has been discovered along the water edge down the canal behind the VRBO the family was staying in,” the Facebook post said. “Please keep the family in your prayers as they go through this unbearable time.”

No other details have been released.