84º

LIVE

Florida

‘Heartbroken:’ Missing 4-year-old found dead in canal behind family’s Florida vacation home

Florida wildlife officers find body of Evelyn Geer

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Florida, Missing, Evelyn Geer
Evelyn Geer. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 4-year-old girl was found dead in a Florida canal behind the VRBO home in which her family was staying, sherifff’s officials said Friday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Florida wildlife officials found the body of Evelyn Geer while searching for her via boat near Barksdale Street in Port Charlotte.

Officials said Geer had wandered from the vacation home and was later found dead.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that the body of 4-year-old Evelyn K. Geer (2-25-2019) has been discovered along the water edge down the canal behind the VRBO the family was staying in,” the Facebook post said. “Please keep the family in your prayers as they go through this unbearable time.”

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email