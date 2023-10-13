Gov. Ron DeSantis signs order to rescue Florida residents from Israel

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Tuesday at the Shul of Bal Harbour in Miami-Dade County.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Thursday to rescue Floridians from Israel after the country suffered an attack from the Hamas terrorist group over the weekend.

The attack left more than 1,200 dead and dozens more abducted by Hamas militants, prompting retaliatory airstrikes by Israel. More than 20 American citizens in Israel were confirmed to have died in the attack.

According to state officials, there are over 20,000 American citizens — including Florida residents — in Israel who wish to return to the U.S. but don’t have the means to do so.

As a result, DeSantis signed the order, which “allows the State of Florida to carry out logistical, rescue and evacuation operations to keep its residents safe,” a release from his office reads.

Today I signed an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel to bring Floridians home and transport supplies to our allies.



We will not leave our residents behind.



To the many Floridians who are stuck in Israel, trying to get home — help is on the way. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 12, 2023

The order says that actions have yet to be taken at the federal level to rescue stranded Americans in Israel, making the order necessary to get Floridians home.

“Unlike the governments of other countries, the Biden Administration has failed to launch any form of rescue or evacuation operations for Americans, including Floridians, stranded in the region, and has failed to provide information requested by the State of Florida about any plans for such operations,” the document reads.

As such, DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida, granting power to the state’s Division of Emergency Management to arrange for charter flights from Israel.

The agency announced on Thursday evening that the flights will provide safe transportation for Floridians in Israel back to the U.S. free of charge.

Under the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, DEM is arranging chartered flights for Floridians needing safe transportation from Israel - completely free of charge.



If you’re in need of evacuation, please visit https://t.co/WxYvOaTvZF and fill out the form. pic.twitter.com/C8DzO9GuEB — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 12, 2023

DeSantis has voiced support for Israel several times since Saturday, calling for sanctions against Iran for its aid in the attack by Hamas.

“We’re going to prohibit state and local governments from contracting with any company on this expanded sectors list, and we will not lift the sanctions until both the president and the U.S. Congress certify that Iran has stopped supporting international terrorism in seeking to acquire weapons of mass destruction,” DeSantis said on Tuesday at a South Florida synagogue.

Florida residents seeking to return from Israel can request evacuation by clicking here.

The executive order is set to remain in effect for 60 days unless extended.

