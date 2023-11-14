Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation to sanction Iran, protect Jewish institutions

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami. Florida officials are warning drivers of potentially widespread fuel contamination at gas stations across the state's west coast as residents brace for the landfall later this week Tropical Storm Idalia. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said late Sunday, Aug. 27 that gasoline purchased after 10 a.m. Saturday at some Citgo-supplied stations had a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel. The Port of Tampa contamination is happening right of the eve of the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at Sunday news conference. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday that puts sanctions on Iran and protects Jewish institutions.

Lawmakers were in Tallahassee earlier this month for a special session, just two months before the Legislature's regular annual session is set to begin. They approved bills to provide $45 million in grants to secure Jewish institutions and other places that could be a target of hate crimes, as well as legislation to strengthen sanctions already in place against companies that do business with Iranian companies.

DeSantis also signed measures on Monday to provide hurricane recovery money and expand a program to allow developmentally disabled students attend private school with taxpayer money.

DeSantis, who is running for president as a Republican, has campaigned on his support for Israel as it mounts an offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 people. The Legislature passed the measures Wednesday just hours before DeSantis participated in a GOP presidential debate in Miami.