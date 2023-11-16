Florida man bitten by shark while swimming at Juno Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is still on the mend about a week after he was bitten by a shark while swimming in Juno Beach.

Steven Reinhardt has quite the story to tell after his arm was chomped about 100 yards offshore.

“I just felt something hit my arm and thrash it, and I was like, ‘What the?’” Reinhardt said, raising his good arm to reenact the scene. “I lift my arm up and it looked like a Halloween prop.”

A woman onshore saw what happened to Reinhardt, he said. According to him, it was the woman who called 911 and made a makeshift tourniquet for Reinhardt’s arm with a string pulled from his bathing suit.

Reinhardt said he needed two surgeries to repair the damage to his arm, but he should make a full recovery.

