3-year-old shot and killed at South Florida extended stay hotel

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 3-year-old was shot and killed Saturday at an extended stay hotel in South Florida, authorities said.

Deputies and first responders from Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a call about a shooting just after 8 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Officials said the injured child was accompanied by a woman. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news release did not offer details about the relationship between the woman and child, nor did officials provide their names or the child's gender. The release also offered no details about what led to the shooting.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating.