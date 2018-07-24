A police officer's close shave is the best story you'll see today

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Video of a Tallahassee police officer's close shave is going viral.

The cellphone video posted online shows the officer helping a homeless man named Phil, who appeared to be having trouble shaving outside a gas station.

"As I got out of my car, he asked me if I knew anything about fixing a razor because it was broken," Tallahassee police Officer Tony Carlson said.

According to the post on the Tallahassee Police Department Facebook page, Phil wanted a job at a nearby McDonald's, but the restaurant said it would not hire him unless he shaved.

"He seemed excited about it, which I thought, 'If he is willing to help himself, I should help him out the best I can,'" Carlson said.

Carlson is seen on the video helping Carlson shave his beard.

Phil got the job, and video of the act of kindness has been viewed thousands of times.

