Authorities search for missing girl, 15, from Charlotte County

Ada Hernandez-Pineda (photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Charlotte County.

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Ada Hernandez-Pineda, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials said Hernandez-Pineda was last seen in the 10000 block of Winding River Road in Punta Gorda.

Hernandez-Pineda may be in the company of Jose Valle and an unknown female, officials said. They may be traveling in a dark gray 2016 Toyota Camry with a Maryland tag with number 9DE8559.

Hernandez-Pineda is described by authorities as a white Hispanic girl who is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hernandez-Pineda's whereabouts is asked to call FDLE, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101 or 911.

