Florida firefighter falls out of truck on way to call

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida firefighter is recovering from serious injuries after falling out of a fire truck on the way to a call.

Hillsborough sheriff's officials said Steven Dowd, 46, was riding in the passenger seat of the truck as it left the station Tuesday.

Dowd fell onto the road when the truck made a turn.

He was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Down is a 13-year veteran with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

County officials are reviewing the accident.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.