Boy arrested in connection with shooting death in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday arrested 17-year-old Marion Lee Gavins and charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Curtis Israel Gray.

On Saturday, Gray died after what deputies said was an altercation outside the Coin Laundry on Belle Terre near Palm Coast Parkway.

Flagler Palm Coast High School track and field coach Dave Halliday, who coached Gray, said he was a likeable teammate and ambitious athlete.

"He cared more about helping others over himself," Halliday said. "He'll certainly be missed. The kids are shocked and taking it pretty hard. I was just stunned. You never want to see anything like this happen to anyone, let alone a young man who (was) weeks away from graduating high school."

Deputies said Gavins turned himself in at 3 p.m. Sunday with his mom present.

Gavins was previously arrested in October 2014 for sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, violation of probation and possession of a weapon on school campus in 2015 and domestic violence 2016, according to deputies.

