Florida moves closer to year-round Daylight Saving Time

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is a step closer to living up to its nickname as the Sunshine State.

A bill to let Florida remain on Daylight Saving Time year-round is headed to Gov. Rick Scott's desk after the state Senate approved it 33-2 on Tuesday.

If Scott signs the "Sunshine Protection Act," Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.

While the rest of the eastern United States would set their clocks back in the fall, Florida wouldn't, leaving it with more sunshine in the evening during the winter. Northwest Florida is currently in the Central time zone.

Hawaii, most of Arizona, and a handful of U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

