Florida restaurant bans children, angers neighborhood residents

TAMPA, Fla. - If you're headed to a particular Florida restaurant to enjoy a family meal, make sure to leave the kids outside.

Hampton Station, a popular pizza and craft beer restaurant in Tampa, has banned all children, angering many neighborhood residents.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the restaurant's new "No Children" policy began Oct. 24 with a simple sign posted on the front door that reads, well, "No Children."

Troy Taylor, the owner of Hampton Station, says he made the decision because parents were unable to keep their kids under control and feared he would be held liable should an accident occur.

Ironically, the restaurant uses action figures to hold order markers.

The newspaper shared angry posts to a local mom's Facebook rage, including one that asked whether the restaurant was discriminating against children.

Federal law only forbids discrimination when it comes to race, religion, and other categories, but not children.

