Will Florida really go to Daylight Saving Time year-round?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida will join most of the nation Sunday in springing ahead, moving clocks up one hour to observe daylight saving time.

But if Sunshine State legislators get their way, there soon will be no falling back.

The normally fractious Florida Legislature this week passed a bill that would make the state the first to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time. That would mean later sunrises and sunsets from November to March.

[POLL: What time do you want? Vote below]

Backers say it would help the economy, as people will visit stores later, and that most Floridians are tired of changing their clocks twice a year.

If Gov. Rick Scott signs the bill, the plan would need congressional approval. That likely means it wouldn't happen until 2019 at the earliest, if ever.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.