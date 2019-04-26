Jeep runs over woman sunbathing on Florida beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida woman is lucky to be alive after she was run over by a sport utility vehicle Wednesday afternoon while sunbathing on the beach in Nassau County.

News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported that the hit-and-run unfolded about 4:30 p.m. at Peters Point Park, a beach access off South Fletcher Avenue in an unincorporated part of Amelia Island.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she had gotten off work early, so she went to the beach, where she was lying down on a brightly colored beach towel.

“I had my eyes closed and (was) just lying there enjoying my time and I felt a lot of pain and I looked up and there was a Jeep on top of my legs,” the woman told WJXT-TV.

The driver took off in a light-colored late model Wrangler with a black canvas top.

The woman was taken to Baptist Medical Center Nassau, where she was treated for injuries to her legs. Surprisingly, she didn’t suffer any broken bones or more serious injuries.

“I could’ve died,” she said. “And that has been the hardest part for me to get over.”

