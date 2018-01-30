Man accused of trying to hire hit man to kill judge in his child porn case

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County man who was being held on child porn charges after being accused of using gifts given to neighborhood children to watch them undress inside their own homes now faces additional charges in a murder-for-hire plot to kill the judge presiding over his case.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies released documents stating that Robert Anthony O'Hare asked his mother during a recorded jail line phone call to give his friend a message on Jan. 7. Documents reveal that the message consisted of a series of numbers that when decoded represent numbers. O'Hare and his mother first used this code in Nov. 2017 and on Jan. 7 his message said "Kill Briggs" or referred to killing circuit Judge Don F. Briggs. During the recorded line, the two stated their disagreement of Briggs' ruing to have a motion to surpress in O'Hare's case.

During the conversation, O'Hare asked his mother to write something down and give it to a friend he calls the "Rabbi," O'Hare telling his mother that the Rabbi will know what to do according to documents.

Over 13 minutes into the phone call O'Hare asked his mom to do something for him.

“Write that down on a piece of paper and then you show it… then you um… put it in your wallet.” Virginia advised she has “already deciphered it.”

“So when I get off the phone, call ”Rabbi and uh” “just tell him alright” “maybe you guys can go have lunch sometime” “and then you know, you could, you will understand what I’m trying to get to," O'Hare instructed his mother.

An additional phone call between O'Hare and his mother was recorded the next day after O'Hare entered a plea agreement. Mrs. O'Hare told her son that she spoke to the "Rabbi" and “he knows what you want”, “but he can’t do it, he’s just a “Rabbi," according to court records.

Deputies spoke to the man referred to as the "rabbi" and told them that he was not solicited by either O'Hare or his mother in the murder-for-hire plot.

But he did tell deputies that he was handed a piece of paper outside the courtroom with numbers on a piece of paper, but he threw it away.

O'Hare was sentenced to 20 years in Department of Corrections on the child porn charges.

