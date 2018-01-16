Mt. Dora High School student accused of threatening to shoot up school

MT. DORA, Fla. - A Mt. Dora High School student was arrested Jan. 11 on suspicion of disruption of the school facility after he allegedly made threats to shoot up the school because he was being bullied.

The 20-year-old student was overheard saying on the phone that he needed at "9 or 45" to protect himself and his family, the arrest report said.

A third student asked Charles Gould what he was doing, and he said "he was going to get jumped and he was going to get a gun to shoot them," the report said.

Gould told deputies that he was "being bullied by five students was fearful he was going to be jumped by them," the report said.

Gould told deputies that the students overheard him on the phone with his friend, who was unable to help him obtain a gun.

Deputies said parents from both Mt. Dora High School and Mt. Dora Middle School called and were concerned about the well-being of their children.

One student told police that they overheard Gould say that he would shoot up the school and all African American people.

Gould was arrested on suspicion of disruption of a school facility.

