Woman attacked at state park, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was attacked on a trail inside Lake Louisa State Park on Saturday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman stated she was on a trail around noon Saturday when an unknown man came out of the woods and attacked her in an attempt to sexually assault her, deputies said.

The man ran when the woman fought him off, according to deputies.

Deputies said after a search, the man was not located.

The man is described as ranging from 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having light brown hair and a beard with no mustache, deputies said.

He was wearing a dark gray or black shirt and dark-colored drawstring shorts with a white stripe, deputies said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the man is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

