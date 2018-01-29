Man goes into cardiac arrest after sand collapses on Florida beach

To find out why these are the top summer destinations, click here.

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. - A man went into cardiac arrest Sunday after being buried in 3 feet of sand on a Florida Beach, officials said.

Rescue crews were called to Crescent Beach, near St. Augustine, about 1:40 p.m. after a man who was in a sand tunnel parallel to a dune became buried after a collapse, officials said. Officials did not specify how the tunnel was dug.

According to Fire Rescue officials, the man went into cardiac arrest while trapped. He was taken to Flagler Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities have not released the man's identity.

No other details have been released.

Lucas said the man, whose name hasn't been released, appeared to be middle-aged. Crews had to remove the sand to reach him, and he was in cardiac arrest. His condition was not released.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Crescent Beach is south of Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic coast.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.