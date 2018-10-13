1 dead in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and CR-464B.

Troopers said a white Toyota passenger car was heading north on CR-464B, just south of U.S. 27, as a white Hyundai SUV was heading west on U.S. 27.

The Toyota came to a stop at the stop sign on CR-464B at the intersection of U.S. 27. Troopers said the Toyota then traveled north into the paved median of U.S. 27 and across the westbound travel lanes, violating the right-of-way of the Hyundai.

The front of the Hyundai collided with the right side of the Toyota, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

