1 person dead after crash on US 27 in Marion County, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 1:38 p.m. on U.S. 27 at the intersection of Northwest 115th Avenue.

Troopers said a Porsche Cayenne heading south on Northwest 115th Avenue had entered the intersection of U.S. 27 and failed to yield the right of way to a Dodge Journey heading east on U.S. 27.

The Porsche's front section collided with the Dodge's front, driver side section. Troopers said the Dodge overturned multiple times.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, troopers said. The driver of the Porsche and a passenger of the Dodge were also taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation by the FHP's Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit.

