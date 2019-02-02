Man arrested in connection with death of roommate at Ocala horse farm, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of his roommate after an altercation at an apartment on a horse farm, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said deputies responded Friday night to a call about a man, later identified as Salvador Contrerras, who was found dead in his apartment on a horse farm in the 10000 block of North U.S. Highway 27 in Ocala.

Deputies learned from a witness that Contrerras had called them and asked for help because his roommate, Jairo Rodas, 23, wanted to fight him, officials said.

Barn managers told deputies Rodas was fired from his job on the farm two days ago.

Officials said a person was spotted walking back to the crime scene as deputies conducted their investigation at the farm. Deputies made contact with the person, who turned out to be Rodas and said he wanted to turn himself in.

Rodas told detectives he and Contrerras had been hanging out and were drinking and listening to music, officials said. Rodas said they got into an argument about the music and an altercation began.

According to Rodas, Contrerras was insulting him verbally, and that's when Rodas stabbed him, officials said.

Rodas originally fled the scene but later returned to turn himself in because "he knew what he did was wrong and he wanted to pay for his actions," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rodas was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, officials said. He was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held on no bond.

