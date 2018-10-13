Marion County deputies search for missing woman, 24

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Officials said Ashly Winningham, 24, was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday driving west on E. Hwy 316, heading toward Fort McCoy.

Winningham got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, at which point she made some comments that have caused concern for her well-being, officials said.

Winningham is described by the Sheriff's Office as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Officials said she was wearing an unknown color hoodie and unknown color shorts.

Anyone with information on Winningham's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

