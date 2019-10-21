Woman hospitalized after shooting at deputies in Marion County

MARION COUNTY - A woman was hospitalized with an injury after shooting at deputies and then being found hiding under a porch, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Rachel Yvonne Baggs, 43, was hospitalized after first fleeing from a stolen vehicle, then shooting at deputies, according to the MCSO.

Baggs struck a patrol car with a shot and then fled again, prompting a search, deputies said.

Deputies said they got a call from a citizen that Baggs was hiding under her porch and asking for help, and after being found, Baggs was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to have been sustained during the shooting incident, deputies said.

No deputies were injured.

