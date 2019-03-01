Former officer accused of possessing child porn arrested, officials say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A former police officer has been arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with OCSO's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received two cybertips Feb. 18 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to the possession of child pornography, officials said. The investigation revealed the cybertips traced back to a home on Valley Forge Drive in St. Cloud.

Officials said a search warrant was executed Tuesday on the home and numerous electronics were seized.

A forensic analysis of the devices seized revealed numerous files of child pornography, officials said.

Detectives have arrested Albert Vernon Kraus Jr., according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives charged him with 10 counts of possession of a photo of a sexual performance of a child.

St. Cloud police said Kraus retired from the St. Cloud Police Department on July 31, 2014, and then eventually became a reserve police officer.

Kraus provided limited services during his time as a reserve police officer, police said.

"We take these allegations seriously, and I'm disgusted by them," St. Cloud police Chief Pete Gauntlett said. "Incidents like these violate the trust and bond this department has built with our community. The St. Cloud Police Department has a strong working relationship with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, and actively participates in its Internet Crimes Against Children task force. I personally would like to thank Sheriff Gibson for his professionalism and assistance in this investigation."

St. Cloud police said Kraus was a reserve officer at St. Cloud Middle School from 2007-2014. As a reserve police officer, he filled in where necessary as a backup SRO.

Kraus is no longer a reserve police officer, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case or any similar cases is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or through Crimeline at 800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, officials said.

