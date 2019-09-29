Man in critical condition after Osceola County shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in a hospital in critical condition after being shot in Osceola County on Sunday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Bernard Ferguson, 37, was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds near the corner of North Brack Street and Dolphin Avenue, deputies said.

Deputies said they are investigating the incident and asking for help to identify anyone responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

