Osceola County School District addresses threat circulating on social media

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement and school officials are investigating a threat circulating on social media, according to the Osceola County School District.

School district officials said the non-specific threat that is circulating is allegedly threatening Celebration High School.

"Law enforcement and school officials are aggressively investigating and will communicate with you if the threat is determined to be credible," the school district said on its Facebook page. "At this time, schools will be open and prepared for another great day of learning, and additional law enforcement will be on hand where needed."

School district officials said that if someone sees something and says something, the district will thoroughly investigate.

"But if you or anyone you know disrupts education in our community by making or disseminating a false threat, you will face both significant school and legal consequences," the school district said.

