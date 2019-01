OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 58-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in an Osceola County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

An ATV overturned in an area of Holopaw Groves Road, near 8 mile Ranch Road, authorities said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

