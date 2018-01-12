Florida

Pembroke Pines police officer wrangles giant python on city street

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The Pembroke Pines Police Department wrangled up more than criminals on Thursday night.

One of the department's officers was forced to channel his inner snake charmer when he responded to the call of a large snake seen lurking on city streets.

When he arrived on the scene near Johnson Street and U.S. 27, Officer Cabrera found a 12-and-a-half foot long Burmese python.

So that it wouldn't cause an accident or face injury, Cabrera secured the snake by himself and transported it to department headquarters.

A licensed python remover arrived and took the snake away.

In tweets posted Friday, the department shared photos of the python and warned residents to not approach snakes, but should call 911 instead.

