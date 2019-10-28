Motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed in Seminole County on Sunday evening in a motorcycle accident at Snowhill Road and Snow Queen Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was identified as 38-year-old John Burlinson of Osteen.

Burlinson was traveling northbound on Snowhill Road above the posted speed limit when another vehicle struck him while trying to make a left turn, authorities said.

Burlinson was ejected from his motorcycle and came to rest on the southbound lane of Snowhill Road, troopers said.

Burlinson was struck by two other vehicles while in the roadway, according to troopers.

