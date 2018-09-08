Police search for missing woman in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen at 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities are looking for Sonjetta Jackson who was last seen at the Country Walk at Altamonte apartments.

Authorities said Jackson suffers from a medical condition and doesn’t have her medication with her.

Jackson is described as a black female who is 5 feet-6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.