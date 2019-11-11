Sanford teacher arrested after allegedly attacking student, deputies say

SANFORD - A teacher at Millennium Middle School in Sanford is accused of attacking a student, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Mike Henry, a 56-year-old physical education teacher, was arrested Friday, authorities said.
Henry was taken into custody and then released on bond, deputies said.
Henry tried to prevent the student from leaving a school locker room without a shirt after the student was upset over a loss in a football game, according to deputies.
Henry attempted to stop the student by blocking the door of the locker room, then he grabbed him and slammed him against a wall, deputies said.
The student, who had a bump on his forehead, said planned on putting his shirt on after leaving the locker room, according to authorities.
A representative for Seminole County Public Schools confirmed Henry's arrest, but said the district would defer to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office report for further details.
