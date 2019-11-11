Sanford teacher arrested after allegedly attacking student, deputies say

SANFORD - A teacher at Millennium Middle School in Sanford is accused of attacking a student, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Mike Henry, a 56-year-old physical education teacher, was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Henry was taken into custody and then released on bond, deputies said.

Henry tried to prevent the student from leaving a school locker room without a shirt after the student was upset over a loss in a football game, according to deputies.

Millennium Middle School in Sanford

Henry attempted to stop the student by blocking the door of the locker room, then he grabbed him and slammed him against a wall, deputies said.

The student, who had a bump on his forehead, said planned on putting his shirt on after leaving the locker room, according to authorities.

A representative for Seminole County Public Schools confirmed Henry's arrest, but said the district would defer to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office report for further details.

