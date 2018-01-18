Woman accused of dragging deputy with her car, firing his gun

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is behind bars after being accused of fleeing a deputy while dragging him with her vehicle and using his agency-issued firearm in an attempt to shoot him.

The Seminole County deputy said Danielle Trudell, 31, of Apopka, was slumped over at the wheel in her car after he pulled her over, but when he made contact with her, she proceeded to drive away toward other parked cars. The report stated that the deputy tried to arrest Trudell but was unable to and was subsequently dragged into the car by Trudell.

"She (Trudell) placed the car into drive as she jumped to the passenger seat," the report said.

The deputy then tried to subsequently restrain Trudell and place his foot on the brake to stop the car and avoid a crash.

The deputy said once he restrained Trudell she reached for his agency-issued firearm in his holster and pulled the trigger. Officials said the gun fired, but the bullet jammed in the chamber because it was still in the holster.

The deputy allegedly found multiple bags of white powder, burn spoons, and pipes in her purse after she asked the deputy to get her belongings in her car.

Trudell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, resisting an officer with violence, firing a weapon in public, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug equipment and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, deputies said.

According to jail records, Trudell is being held on $31,000 bail and is set to appear in court Thursday at 2 p.m.

