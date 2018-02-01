Sunshine State Time? Florida wants to stop changing clocks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Floridians would stop changing their clocks twice a year if some state legislators get their way.

Bills are moving through the Legislature that call for Florida to remain in Daylight Saving Time all year instead of limiting it between March and November. Americans move their clocks up one hour each spring and then move them back later in the year.

A House panel on Thursday approved the bill (HB 1013) sponsored by Rep. Jeanette Nunez and the legislation is now heading to the full House.

The Florida Legislature doesn't have the final say. Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.

The Senate version of the bill also calls for moving the entire state into the Eastern time zone. Currently, northwest Florida is in the Central time zone.

