2 surfers treated for shark bites in New Smyrna Beach, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two surfers were treated for shark bites Saturday afternoon, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Beach officers in New Smyrna Beach were flagged down at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday about a 20-year-old female surfer from New Smyrna Beach. Officials said she was bitten by a shark on her left hand and wrist.

The woman suffered several lacerations that will require treatment, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said as the woman departed from the scene in the ambulance, a 21-year-old male surfer from Crystal Beach walked up to the units and presented with a shark bite to his right foot.

The man suffered several minor lacerations to his right foot, officials said. He was treated at the scene with bandages and a dressing and refused transport.

Officials said there was no information available about the shark or sharks in question.

On Saturday, lifeguards rescued 30 people from the surf without any major issues, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.