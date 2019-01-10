Couple scares off carjacking suspect; warning shot fired

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Anthony Gunther, 34, was arrested in dramatic fashion Tuesday after a carjacking spree across Volusia County.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Bunnell Road in Seville after Gunther attempted to burglarize Tim and Susan Alward's vehicle.

"This is kind of insane to be trying steal stuff when the people are there," Tim Alward said.

While the Alwards were home, they spotted Gunther rummaging through their car. To scare him away, Susan Alward grabbed a gun.

"I went outside the back door and yelled, 'Stop,' and when he got out of the vehicle and looked at me, instead of running off, he took a step toward me," Susan Alward said.

Shortly after the warning shot, Gunther hopped into a red SUV that police said was reported stolen and took off.

Deputies said the Daytona man tried to break into a vehicle at Circle K before abandoning the stolen SUV and stealing a Jaguar from Carrington Auto in Pierson.

Gunther's joyride came to an end after deputies rolled out stop sticks to stop the vehicle. Deputies managed to arrest him using a stun gun after he attempted to carjack a driver in a black Ford F-150.

Gunther is being held on multiple charges, including grand theft auto, theft, carjacking, burglary of a vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

