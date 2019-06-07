Driver airlifted to hospital after crash off State Road 44 in DeLand

PHOTO CREDIT: DeLand Fire Department

DELAND, Fla. - The DeLand Fire Department said a driver was airlifted to an area hospital after a crash.

Investigators said firefighters responded to the rollover crash in the area of Voorhis Avenue and State Road 44.

Officials said the driver was the only one in the vehicle.

The driver is in critical condition.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

At this time, we do not know what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

