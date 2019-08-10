Man dead after crash involving motorcycle, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The crash occurred at about 9:18 a.m. near Derbyshire Road and Sixth Street.

Investigators believe Jarrett Henderson, 25, was behind the controls of a Honda CBR 1000 when the motorcycle sped past an officer working a stationary detail at Derbyshire Park around 9:15 a.m., police said.

The officer advised officers in the area that the Honda was accelerating at a high rate as it headed north on Derbyshire Road toward Sixth Street. Police said that soon after, dispatchers received a call about a crash at Derbyshire Road and Sixth Street.

Detectives believe Henderson sped through a red light at the intersection and collided with the right front side of a Ford Edge. Police said the preliminary investigation shows the Ford driver had the green light as he attempted to turn north on Derbyshire Road from the eastbound lanes on Sixth Street.

The impact sent the motorcycle sliding onto its side and into a parked vehicle nearby, ejecting the rider at that point, police said. The motorcycle grazed a nearby tree and a fence before coming to a stop.

Police said first responders found the rider in the front yard of the 900 block of Derbyshire Road and took him from there to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It appears the rider was wearing a helmet when the crash happened, but police said it was dislodged at some point after the initial impact.

No injuries were reported by the driver of the Ford, police said. No other people were involved in the crash.

