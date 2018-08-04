Ormond Beach shooting being investigated by Volusia County Sheriff's Office

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - ​The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting inside an Ormond Beach retirement community.

Debbie Halcomb said that she had just gone to bed Wednesday night when she heard a cracking noise on the other side of her home. She didn't think much of it and then went to sleep.

However, Halcomb said that when she woke up on Thursday, she saw the damage from a bullet.

"I was like, 'Well that looks like a bullet hole,'" Halcomb said. "I noticed the hole I just moved in here a few weeks ago, so I was like, 'I don't think that was there before.'"

Halcomb said that the bullet traveled across her living room, near the area she's normally sitting at during the time of the shooting. Halcomb said she went to bed early that night.

"I went to sit down in my chair and there was a bullet hole in the wall," Halcomb said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Halcomb's neighbor admitted to accidentally firing off his handgun Wednesday night. According to the incident report, the man said his 3-year-old grandson had found the gun in a carrying case, and was attempting to deem it safe for the child to play with, when the shot went off.

No one was injured in the shooting.

According to investigators, the man also admitted that he did not go to his neighbor's house to check on her after knowing his gun shot in that direction.

"It was just a freak accident," Halcomb said. "I've been telling all of my friends and family to live for today because you don't know what's going to happen."

Halcomb said that her neighbor offered to fix the repairs and has since apologized.

"I think his punishment is the realization that it could have hurt his grandson or me. That scared him enough. I think he's remorseful and they took his gun," Halcomb said.

Deputies did not make any arrests in the incident, but investigators did send their findings to the state attorney's office for review.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.