Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday is coming

Sales tax-free weekend starts Aug. 3

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

School supplies and dorm furniture

With back to school right around the corner, it's that time for Florida to hold its annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday weekend.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, Floridians will not have to pay the normal sales tax on items such as clothing, school supplies and more. 

No sales tax will be collected on: 

  • Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item
  • Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item 

This sales tax holiday does not apply to: 

  • Any item of clothing selling for more than $60; 
  • Any school supply item selling for more than $15;
  • Books that are not otherwise exempt;
  • Rentals or leases of any eligible items;
  • Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or
  • Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

Personal computers are not included in the this year's tax-free weekend. 

See the full list of items here
 

