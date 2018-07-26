Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday is coming

With back to school right around the corner, it's that time for Florida to hold its annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday weekend.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, Floridians will not have to pay the normal sales tax on items such as clothing, school supplies and more.

No sales tax will be collected on:

Clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

This sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60;

Any school supply item selling for more than $15;

Books that are not otherwise exempt;

Rentals or leases of any eligible items;

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items; or

Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

Personal computers are not included in the this year's tax-free weekend.

See the full list of items here.



