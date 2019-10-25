Former day care driver pleads no contest to manslaughter charge

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Orlando day care driver has cut a plea deal in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Deborah St. Charles was arrested in 2017 after police said she left 3-year-old Myles Hill in a van outside of the Little Miracles Academy.

He was left alone in the van for 12 hours.

On Friday St. Charles pleaded no contest to manslaughter by culpable negligence.

"I would never do nothing like this on purpose," St. Charles told News 6 back in May.

This is a second-degree felony.

Her sentencing is scheduled for January.



