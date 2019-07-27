Former FHP trooper arrested after having sex with 15-year-old

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - An Florida Highway Patrol trooper is behind bars after allegations of a sexual relationship between him and a 15-year-old girl.

Riley Schwarz, 23, turned himself in Saturday morning after the victims parents found a journal detailing a relationship between the two.

The two had been talking since Sept. 23, 2018, and the first time they engaged in a sexual nature was in October 2018, when the girl was 14.

The girl has admitted to authorities that she had consensual intercourse with Schwarz two times at her house in Pasco County, most recently in April.

Schwarz admitted to having sex with the minor six to eight times, authorities said.

Schwarz also admitted to engaging in sexual activities in the back of his car while it was parked at a Mobil gas station.

Schwarz turned himself into the Land O Lakes Detention Facility and surrendered without incident.

He is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery based on the two locations where the activities took place.

Officials tell News 6 that Schwarz was hired as a state trooper Oct. 23, 2017 and has been terminated from the Highway Patrol.

"The alleged actions are reprehensible, and the department continues to cooperate fully with the investigation," FHP Capt. Thomas Pikul told News 6.

