Former Florida homeowner convicted of voting in 2 states during 2018 election

CONCORD, N.H. - A 77-year-old man who used to own a home in Florida has been convicted of voting in two states during the November 2018 general election, including Florida.

The attorney general's office says Robert A. Bell, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, was found guilty Wednesday of knowingly checking in at Atkinson and casting a ballot there, after having cast a ballot in early voting a few days before in Palm Coast, Florida, where he used to own a home.

Bell's lawyer said Bell was confused and didn't intend to commit a crime. Prosecutors disagreed.

Bell's scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 7. The conviction carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine. In addition, violating a New Hampshire election law could affect his right to vote in New Hampshire in a future election.



