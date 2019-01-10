Former football player loses leg after dog shoots him, friend says

A recent hunting trip turned into tragedy for a former Louisiana State football player.

Matt Branch, who played at LSU from 2008-11, recently had his leg amputated after being accidentally shot by his dog on a hunting trip last month, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Branch’s best friend, Micah Heckford, said in the article that he and Branch were among a group of friends that went on an annual duck and deer hunting trip. Heckford told the Clarion Ledger that Branch’s dog, Tito, jumped onto the bed of a Polaris Ranger that had Branch’s shotgun on it.

Heckford said the dog accidentally stepped on the safety of the gun and pulled the trigger, with the bullet hitting Branch in the left thigh.

“His pants were just soaked in blood,” Heckford said.

Branch was taken to a medical facility and his left leg was amputated.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in his name to help with expenses.



